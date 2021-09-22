-$0.14 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

AESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,862. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.