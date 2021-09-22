-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.24). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

RIG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 17,085,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.65.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

