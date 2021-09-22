-$0.42 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

