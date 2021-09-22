-$0.42 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aravive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the second quarter worth $60,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

