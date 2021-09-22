$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

