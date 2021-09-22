$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

