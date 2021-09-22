$0.64 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE GEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 36,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
