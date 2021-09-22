$0.64 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 36,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

