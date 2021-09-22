$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BankUnited by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,065. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

