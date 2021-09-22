$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.
NYSE BKU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,065. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.