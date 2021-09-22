$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 1,531,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

