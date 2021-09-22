10,000 Shares in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 680,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.