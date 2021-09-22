$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce sales of $114.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.56 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $95.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $446.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,988. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

