11,445 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENH stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

