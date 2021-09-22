$143.44 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $143.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $515.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

