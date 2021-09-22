1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY remained flat at $$21.76 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

