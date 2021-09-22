$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

