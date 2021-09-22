20,000 Shares in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.