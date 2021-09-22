21,600 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

