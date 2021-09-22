26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Trading Up 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 54,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 63,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,673,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,856,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

