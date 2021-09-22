$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $29.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.99 million to $29.60 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

