$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to report sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.31 million and the highest is $30.90 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $120.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million.

ALTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 217,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,988. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

