$35.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.25 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $346.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

