3,686 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.