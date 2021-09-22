$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.
ROCK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.34. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
