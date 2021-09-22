$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ROCK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.34. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

