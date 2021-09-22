38,034 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 7,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,544. The company has a market cap of $510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

