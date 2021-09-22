417,977 Shares in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Acquired by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Switchback II accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Switchback II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Switchback II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Switchback II stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Switchback II Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

