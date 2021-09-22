52,069 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 1,090,673 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TGNA remained flat at $$21.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,672. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

