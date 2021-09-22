$58.89 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce $58.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

