$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,287,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

