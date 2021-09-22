6,248 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

