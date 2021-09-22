$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $69.30 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,122. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

