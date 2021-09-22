$94.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $94.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $381.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

