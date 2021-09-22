9,474 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 557.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

