Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 172,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,325. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

