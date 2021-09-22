Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,557.60 ($20.35) and last traded at GBX 1,538 ($20.09). Approximately 74,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 148,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,532 ($20.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,562.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,535.53.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.