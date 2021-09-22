abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $785.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.73 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

