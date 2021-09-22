abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

abrdn plc raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $164,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,396,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $434.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

