abrdn plc Has $7.23 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.17 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

