abrdn plc Has $8.23 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 688.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

