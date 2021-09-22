abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of ZM opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,367 shares of company stock worth $76,899,797. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.