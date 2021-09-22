abrdn plc Purchases 2,487 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

abrdn plc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $418.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

