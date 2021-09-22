abrdn plc Takes $5.81 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 130,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 57.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 126,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,479,596. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of BLFS opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.46, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.