Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings per share of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

AYI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 360,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

