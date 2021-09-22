ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.16

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 12852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,216,911 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

