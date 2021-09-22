Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.23, but opened at $48.51. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

