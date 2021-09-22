Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.