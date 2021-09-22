Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.09.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $645.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.74 and its 200-day moving average is $555.67. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

