Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.180 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.89. 2,355,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.67. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.09.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

