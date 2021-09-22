Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,528 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Container Store Group worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

