Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Starboard Value LP grew its position in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BOX by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

