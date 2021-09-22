Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 7.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 12.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,675. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.